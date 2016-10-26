Southwest Airlines planes are seen in front of the Las Vegas strip, Nevada, United States April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Southwest Airlines Co's (LUV.N) quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt in part by a computer outage in July, and the company forecast a bigger-than-expected decline in a key profitability measure for the fourth quarter.

The company's shares fell as much as 12 percent to $36.91 in morning trading on Wednesday.

They pared losses to be down 7.6 percent in afternoon trading after the company said unit revenue - a closely watched measure by investors - could be flat to positive in January, compared with a year earlier.

"Based on what we're seeing in our booking trends so far for January, it looks really good," Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo said on a conference call with analysts.

The airline said it expected unit revenue to decline by 4-5 percent in the current quarter, hurt by a shift in the Christmas holiday, the computer outage and the impact of Hurricane Matthew. That would be the second straight quarterly decline in unit revenue.

Unit revenue reflects sales measured against how many seats an airline flies and how far it flies them.

Deutsche Bank Equity Research analyst Michael Linenberg said he had expected unit revenue to fall 2.6 percent, while Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth estimated a 3.4 percent drop.

"(The unit revenue forecast) was below the lowest expectation we had heard from investors," Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay wrote in a client note. Keay had expected a 2-4 percent decline.

Dallas-based Southwest also said it expects unit costs, excluding fuel and other items, to rise 4-5 percent in the fourth quarter.

The forecast does not include the impact of tentative contract agreements the airline has reached with its unionized pilots and flight attendants. Those agreements still need to be voted on for approval.

Across the U.S. airline industry, higher wages and cheap airfares are squeezing profit margins this fall.

Southwest said on Wednesday that "while current trends suggest a stabilization of close-in fares, the overall revenue yield environment remains soft". bit.ly/2f6S2WL

While more people booked travel on Southwest in the third quarter, fares on average were lower than a year earlier, especially for last-minute bookings.

A computer outage in July forced Southwest to cancel more than 2,000 flights and offer refunds to passengers. This and bookings trend pushed down the airline's unit revenue 4.1 percent in the quarter.

Total operating revenue declined 3.4 percent to $5.14 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $5.17 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)