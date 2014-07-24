Morgan Stanley President Kelleher says trading activity has improved
Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.
Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as it boarded more passengers and garnered higher air fares.
Net income totaled $465 million, or 67 cents a share, in the second quarter, more than double the year-earlier profit of $224 million or 31 cents a share.
Adjusted for items such as fuel contracts and merger integration costs, profit was 70 cents a share, compared with 61 cents that analysts expected, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose 8 percent to $5 billion, which Southwest called a quarterly high. The average passenger fare rose nearly 8 percent to $163.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a drop in quarterly gross margin that overshadowed a higher-than-expected profit, as the company struggled with higher land and construction costs.
Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday she is "more optimistic than ever" about the company's growth outlook because affordable defense products align with the Trump administration's goals.