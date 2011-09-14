FRANKFURT Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's warned that a widening of the European debt crisis could have severe consequences for German banks.

"The refinancing base of large German banks is sensitive and a potential loss of confidence in the case of a widening of the crisis could create the need for support, as it did after Lehman," Stefan Best, senior director for financial institutions ratings at S&P, told Reuters in written answers to questions.

Rating agency Moody's earlier on Wednesday cut the credit ratings of French banks Societe Generale and Credit Agricole.

Moody's said it downgraded the credit rating of Societe Generale by one notch because it no longer saw the bank getting additional "systemic support" over its peers, while Credit Agricole was downgraded due to continuing concerns about its Greek exposure

Asked if German banks might face a credit rating downgrade due to the debt crisis, Best said: "That depends on the extent of the crisis. A Greek default on its own would very likely be digestible for the banks, even without state support, as long as a further widening of the crisis can be avoided."

Earnings prospects for the German banks appeared "rather negative" but not threatening, as long as the crisis remained contained and there was no renewed recession in Germany, Best added.

S&P has so far not downgraded its ratings on lenders such as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank in response to the latest phase of the euro zone crisis.

Both German and French banks had significant exposure in European periphery states.

"Equity capital and refinancing are not particular strengths at the big banks," Best said.

Big French banks tend to have a better business profile than their German counterparts, he said, adding market participants appeared to have greater confidence in Germany and its economic strength than they do in France.

(Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)

(Corrects to make clear that Moody's downgrade of Societe Generale was not due to its exposure to Greece)