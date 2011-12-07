Standard & Poor's reduced credit ratings on Tuesday for several regional banks in North America, including US Bancorp (USB.N), PNC Financial Services Group Inc, (PNC.N) and BB&T Corp (BBT.N) as the agency continued to apply new grading criteria announced last month.

The long-term ratings on the three bank holding companies were cut by one notch each as the agency updated its ratings on 31 regional banks and subsidiaries in North America. Short-term ratings for PNC and BB&T were also lowered.

Last week, S&P updated its ratings on 37 of the largest banks in the world, reducing its grades on 15 of the groups. The agency began overhauling its criteria more than a year ago as part of broad effort to improve its scoring following criticism it made ratings mistakes which contributed to the financial crisis.

Among Tuesday's actions: U.S. Bancorp's long-term rating was cut to A from A+ and left its short-term rating A-1.

PNC's long-term rating for was cut to A-minus from A and its short-term rating was cut to A-2 from A-1.

BB&T's long-term rating was cut to A-minus from A and its short-term rating was cut to A-2 from A-1. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)