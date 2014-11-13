Scientists and mission control workers check their monitors at the European Space Agency's (ESA) main control room in Darmstadt, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Rosetta's lander Philae of its mothership shortly after separation and with about 10 m between the two probes. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/Philae/CIVA

The surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko is pictured in this November 12, 2014 European Space Agency (ESA) handout image taken by Philae's down-looking descent ROLIS imager when it was about 40 m above the comet. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/Philae/ROLIS/DLR/Handout via Reuters

A montage of OSIRIS narrow-angle images used to try to identify the final touchdown point of Rosetta's lander Philae on Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko is seen in this November 12, 2014 handout image by the European Space Agency (ESA). REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/MPS for OSIRIS Team MPS/UPD/LAM/IAA/SSO/INTA/UPM/DASP/IDA/Handout via Reuters

A panoramic image of the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko captured by Rosetta’s lander Philae's CIVA-P imaging system, with a sketch of the lander in the configuration the lander team currently believe it is in superimposed on top, is seen in this European Space Agency (ESA) handout image released November 13, 2014. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/Philae/CIVA/Handout via Reuters

A probe named Philae is seen after it landed on a comet, known as 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, in this CIVA handout image released November 13, 2014. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/Philae/CIVA/Handout via Reuters

FRANKFURT A probe that landed on a comet in a first for space exploration has ended up in the shadow of a cliff, about a kilometer (0.6 miles) from its intended resting place, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Thursday.

The lander, named Philae, was released from its mothership Rosetta on Wednesday as it orbited comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, in the climax of a 10-year mission for the ESA.

But harpoons to anchor it to the surface failed to deploy and it bounced twice before floating to rest two hours later. The ESA needs to analyze data beamed half a billion kilometers (300 million miles) back to Earth to pinpoint its location.

"Where we are is not entirely where we wanted to be," lead lander scientist Jean-Pierre Biebring told a news conference.

The ESA has published pictures of the comet and images of the 100-kg (220-pound) lander - virtually weightless on the comet's rocky surface - and said it was operating normally.

"Do not put the emphasis on the failures of the system, it is gorgeous where we are now," Biebring said.

In the shadows, Philae's solar panels, which were meant to power the probe when its batteries run out on Friday, get only an hour and a half of sunlight a day, instead of the expected six to seven hours.

The probe could try to use its landing gear to hop out of the shadows but ESA will need to know more exactly where it is before attempting the risky maneuver, scientists at the ESA's space operations center in Darmstadt, Germany, said.

The lander also appears to have only two of its three feet on the ground, raising questions about whether it can drill without tipping over or pushing itself off into space.

Scientists hope that samples drilled from the comet by Philae will unlock details about how the planets – and possibly even life – evolved. The rock and ice that make up comets preserve ancient organic molecules like a time capsule.

Comets date back to the formation of the solar system some 4.6 billion years ago. Scientists suspect comets delivered water to Earth when they collided with the planet aeons ago.

The ESA said even without the drill, the Rosetta mission - which costs about 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) - was relaying groundbreaking data and images.

(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin and Irene Klotz in Cape Canaveral, Florida; Editing by Louise Ireland)