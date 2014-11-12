A handout image captured October 23, 2014, from a distance of about 7.8 km (4.8 miles) from the surface, of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) on November 11, 2014. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM - CC BY-SA IGO 3.0/Handout via Reuters

A handout image captured October 25, 2014, from a distance of about 7.8 km (4.8 miles) from the surface, of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) on November 11, 2014. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM - CC BY-SA IGO 3.0

A handout image captured October 21, 2014, from a distance of about 7.8 km (4.8 miles) from the surface, of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, made available by the European Space Agency's (ESA) on November 11, 2014. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM - CC BY-SA IGO 3.0/Handout via Reuters

A handout artist impression showing lander Philae separating from the Rosetta spacecraft and descending to the surface of comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) on November 12, 2014. REUTERS/European Space Agency - ESA/Handout via Reuters

BERLIN/FRANKFURT European scientists launched a probe from spaceship Rosetta on Wednesday in an historic attempt to examine the surface of a comet, starting a seven-hour descent that is seen as the most difficult phase of a ten-year mission.

The European Space Agency earlier gave the final go-ahead for separation of the lander, named Philae, from Rosetta, which has been orbiting comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko since August.

"Now it's up to gravity to bring it down," Stefan Ulamec, Philae Lander Manager from German Aerospace Center DLR said.

The probe is expected to touch down at around 1030 ET and confirmation of the landing is expected some 30 minutes later.

