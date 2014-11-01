Hate daylight saving time? You may have a point, researchers say
NEW YORK For most Americans, daylight saving time means only one thing: losing an hour's sleep. So what is the point?
SEATTLE Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson said on Saturday he was working with U.S. authorities to determine what caused a passenger spaceship being developed by his space tourism company to crash in California, killing one pilot and injuring the other.
Branson arrived in California to meet Virgin Galactic employees and officials from the National Transportation Safety Board, which he said would handle all work and official comment on the investigation.
He also said he was "determined" to learn from Friday's crash of SpaceShipTwo, which went down in pieces during a test flight in the Mojave Desert, 95 miles (150 km) north of Los Angeles.
WASHINGTON Ancient DNA from dental plaque is revealing intriguing new information about Neanderthals including specific menu items in their diet like woolly rhinoceros and wild mushrooms as well as their use of plant-based medicine to cope with pain and illness.
LONDON Scientists have taken a big step toward designing complex forms of life from scratch by constructing five new artificial chromosomes of baker's yeast, representing a third of the micro-organism's genome, or genetic blueprint.