Hate daylight saving time? You may have a point, researchers say
NEW YORK For most Americans, daylight saving time means only one thing: losing an hour's sleep. So what is the point?
The pilot killed in the crash of a Virgin Galactic passenger spaceship in California's Mojave Desert was identified as Michael Alsbury, the Los Angles Times reported, citing the local coroner.
A second pilot on Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo when it went down on Friday some 95 miles (150 km) north of Los Angeles, was injured. The name of the other pilot has not been released.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Bernard Orr)
NEW YORK For most Americans, daylight saving time means only one thing: losing an hour's sleep. So what is the point?
WASHINGTON Ancient DNA from dental plaque is revealing intriguing new information about Neanderthals including specific menu items in their diet like woolly rhinoceros and wild mushrooms as well as their use of plant-based medicine to cope with pain and illness.
LONDON Scientists have taken a big step toward designing complex forms of life from scratch by constructing five new artificial chromosomes of baker's yeast, representing a third of the micro-organism's genome, or genetic blueprint.