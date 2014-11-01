The pilot killed in the crash of a Virgin Galactic passenger spaceship in California's Mojave Desert was identified as Michael Alsbury, the Los Angles Times reported, citing the local coroner.

A second pilot on Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo when it went down on Friday some 95 miles (150 km) north of Los Angeles, was injured. The name of the other pilot has not been released.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Bernard Orr)