A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES The pilot killed in the crash of the Virgin Galactic spaceship has been identified as Michael Alsbury, and the pilot who survived is Peter Siebold, Kern County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ray Pruitt said on Saturday.

Alsbury, 39, was from Tehachapi, California, Pruitt said. The 43-year-old Siebold, who ejected from Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo and parachuted to the ground, suffered moderate to major injuries in the crash and was being treated at Antelope Valley Hospital, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

