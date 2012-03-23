KOUROU, French Guiana A European Ariane rocket blasted off from French Guiana on Friday carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), space officials said.

Built by an industrial consortium led by EADS ASTRIUM, a division of European industrial giant EADS, the unmanned vessel is designed to deliver fuel, food, clothing and oxygen to the ISS crew as well as spare parts.

The cargo vessel is scheduled to dock with the ISS on March 28 and remain attached until August.

