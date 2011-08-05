An Atlas V rocket with NASA's Juno spacecraft payload is seen the evening before its planned launch at Space Launch Complex 41 of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida An unmanned rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Friday, sending a robotic scout on its way to Jupiter to gather details about how the solar system formed.

The Atlas 5 rocket carrying NASA's Juno spacecraft lifted off at 12:25 p.m. (1625 GMT), the first step in a five-year, 445-million mile (716-million km) odyssey to the largest planet in the solar system.

Launch was delayed almost an hour while United Launch Alliance fixed a technical problem with ground support equipment. The Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture builds and flies Atlas and Delta rockets for NASA, as well as the military and commercial customers.

"Next stop is Jupiter," an elated Scott Bolton, head of the Juno science team, told reporters after launch. "I couldn't be happier. This is sort of like a dream come true."

Upon arrival in July 2016, Juno is to spend a year in an unprecedented polar orbit around the giant planet, measuring its water content, mapping its magnetic fields and searching for signs of a solid core.

With more than twice the mass than all its sibling planets combined, Jupiter is believed to hold a key piece to the puzzle of how the planets formed some 4.65 billion years ago from the gas and dust left over after the birth of the sun.

"We're really looking for the recipe for planet formation," said Bolton, who is with the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas.

"We're going after the ingredients of Jupiter by getting the water abundance as well as very precise measurements of the gravity field that will help us understand whether there's a core of heavy elements or a core of rocks in the middle of Jupiter."

INSIDE RADIATION BELTS

The measurements will help scientists sort through theories about what the early solar system looked like and how Jupiter, believed to be the first planet to form, was created.

To make its observations, Juno will soar as close as 3,100 miles above Jupiter's cloud tops, the first spacecraft to fly inside the planet's radiation belts.

With its sensitive electronics housed in a vault of titanium, Juno should last through 33 orbits around Jupiter, which is about a year on Earth.

Its last maneuver will be a plunge into the planet's thick atmosphere, which will incinerate the probe to avoid possible contamination of Jupiter's water-bearing moons.

Now that NASA has retired its shuttle fleet, the U.S. space spotlight is shifting toward the robotic probes and observatories that have brought the biggest leaps in understanding the cosmos.

More than 10,000 people flocked to the Cape Canaveral area to watch the Atlas launch, the first rocket to fly from Florida since the shuttle's retirement last month. That was part of an outreach effort by NASA, which typically invites around 300 guests for an unmanned rocket launch.

"We're extremely excited about coupling the energy that the nation has for human spaceflight into understanding what we're doing in science because right now science is really the positive face of this agency," said Jim Adams, NASA's deputy director for planetary science.

The Juno mission is the second in NASA's lower-cost, scientist-led New Frontiers program, and it was accomplished on schedule and within its $1.1 billion budget.

The spacecraft was built by Lockheed Martin Astronautics of Denver, Colorado.

In addition to launching science probes and other satellites, United Launch Alliance is in the process of certifying its Atlas 5 rockets to fly astronauts to the International Space Station, one of several possible commercial rockets contending to replace NASA's space shuttle fleet.

