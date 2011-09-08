NASA's Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory, or GRAIL, twin spacecraft stand side by side as they are prepared for testing and processing in the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Florida in this May 21, 2011 photograph from NASA. NASA's GRAIL spacecraft is set to launch to the moon aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket on September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jack Pfaller/NASA/Handout

NASA's Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory-A (GRAIL-A) lunar probe is lifted from its workstand and across the clean room towards the spacecraft adapter ring (L) where GRAIL-B is already secured at the Astrotech Space Operation's payload processing facility in Titusville, Florida in this NASA handout photo dated August 10, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/KSC/Handout

NASA handout image shows an artist's concept of the Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) mission's twin spacecraft in orbit around the moon. The GRAIL mission will fly the spacecraft, in the same orbit, over areas of greater and lesser gravity, caused both by visible features such as mountains and craters and by masses hidden beneath the lunar surface, they will move slightly toward and away from each other. An instrument aboard each spacecraft will measure the changes in their relative velocity very precisely, and scientists will translate this information into a high-resolution map of the moon's gravitational field. The mission is scheduled to launch on September 8, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Handout

These undated NASA images show the various stages of pre-launch preparations of NASA's twin GRAIL spacecraft at Space Launch Complex 17B on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, which were released September 7, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida The launch of a pair of robotic probes designed to map the moon's gravity was delayed on Thursday by poor weather at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in central Florida.

The next opportunity for launch of the unmanned Delta 2 rocket carrying NASA's Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory, or GRAIL, spacecraft is 8:33 a.m. EDT on Friday.

The weather, however, could be an issue again. Air Force meteorologists on Thursday predicted a 60 percent chance of another delay due to rain, thunderstorms or high winds.

The twin GRAIL probes are designed to precisely map the moon's gravity so scientists can learn what lies beneath the lunar crust and whether the moon's core is solid, liquid or some combination of the two.

Combined with high-resolution imagery, ongoing analysis of rock and soil samples returned by the 1969-1972 Apollo missions and computer models, the gravity maps are expected to fill in the biggest missing piece in the puzzle of how Earth's natural satellite formed and evolved.

Linked by radio waves, the spacecraft will be able to detect changes in the tug of lunar gravity as small as one micron -- about the width of a red blood cell.

Pockets of terrain with more mass will cause first one and then the second satellite to speed up slightly as they fly over, changing the distance between the two probes in minute, but measurable amounts. Less dense regions, similarly, will cause the probes to slow slightly.

Scientists say knowing the locations of the moon's gravity lumps will give them a picture of what is inside the moon, from which they can piece together the story of how the body -- as well as other rocky planets like Earth, Venus, Mars and Mercury -- formed.

United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, manufacture and provide launch services for the Delta 2 rocket. Lockheed Martin also is the prime contractor on the GRAIL satellites.

The $496 million mission is managed by lead scientist Maria Zuber, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

