Space shuttle Endeavour is seen atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA, at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 17, 2012. The SCA, a modified 747 jetliner, will fly Endeavour to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display at the California Science Center. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout

A bird is seen near the space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA, at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout

Space shuttles Endeavour and Atlantis switched locations at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and in the process came 'nose-to-nose' for the last time in front of Orbiter Processing Facility 3 in this NASA handout image dated August 16, 2012. Endeavour was moved from Orbiter Processing Facility 2 to the Vehicle Assembly building where it will be housed temporarily until its targeted departure from Kennedy atop the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft in mid-September. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

MIAMI The departure of the space shuttle Endeavour on its final flight to a Los Angeles museum has been delayed until Wednesday by bad weather, NASA said.

Endeavour, which was retired last year, was scheduled to travel piggyback on top of a specially modified 747 jet, but storms along the planned flight path have pushed back its departure from the Kennedy Space Center until Wednesday.

It was the second delay caused by weather in transporting the shuttle, which was originally intended to depart on Monday.

NASA said Endeavour is now expected to arrive on Friday in Los Angeles, where it will go on display at the California Science Center on October 30.

On its trip, Endeavour is expected make a low pass over the beachside communities surrounding the Kennedy Space Center before heading west. It will make additional flyovers near NASA facilities in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

Endeavour was built as a replacement for the shuttle Challenger, which was destroyed in an accident that killed seven astronauts in 1986.

Endeavour's lifespan was relatively short by shuttle standards - 25 missions over 20 years, totaling 299 days in space.

(Reporting by Kevin Gray; editing by Christopher Wilson)