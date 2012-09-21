Spectators watch from a rooftop as the Space Shuttle Endeavour does a flyby of Los Angeles International Airport on the back of a 747 before making flybys at other locations in Los Angeles, California September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The Space Shuttle Endeavour flies by the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory as it arrives in Los Angeles on the back of a 747 en route to Los Angeles International Airport September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

The Space Shuttle Endeavour does a flyby of Los Angeles International Airport on the back of a 747 before making flybys at other locations in Los Angeles, California September 21, 2012. Endeavour will be moved to its permanent home at the California Science Center mid-October. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Spectators look on as the space shuttle Endeavour approaches the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on the back of a 747 en route to Los Angeles International Airport September 21, 2012. Endeavour will be moved to its permanent home at the California Science Center mid-October. REUTERS/Josh Edelson/Pool

The space shuttle Endeavour flies past the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on the back of a 747 en route to Los Angeles International Airport September 21, 2012. Endeavour will be moved to its permanent home at the California Science Center mid-October. REUTERS/Josh Edelson/Pool

The Space Shuttle Endeavour atop its modified 747 carrier aircraft soars over the California high desert west of the towns of Rosamond and Mojave, California in this September 21, 2012 NASA handout photo. Endeavour will be moved to its permanent home at the California Science Center mid-October. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

The space shuttle Endeavour atop NASA's modified 747 carrier soars northward over Rosamond Dry Lake just east of the town of Rosamond, California in this September 21, 2012 NASA handout photo. Endeavour will be moved to its permanent home at the California Science Center mid-October. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft carrying space shuttle Endeavour soars over the high desert of Southern California following takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in this September 21, 2012 NASA handout photo. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

The Space Shuttle Endeavour flies on the back of a 747 over downtown San Francisco en route to Los Angeles International Airport September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The Space Shuttle Endeavour flies on the back of a 747 over The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco en route to Los Angeles International Airport September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The Space Shuttle Endeavour flies on the back of a 747 behind the Sutor Tower (left) and the Transamerican Pyramid (right) in San Francisco en route to Los Angeles International Airport September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Amateur photographers set up their cameras in preparation of the Space Shuttle Endeavour fly over in San Francisco September 21, 2012. Endeavour will be moved to its permanent home at the California Science Center mid-October. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The Space Shuttle Endeavour flies on the back of a 747 over Coit Tower in San Francisco en route to Los Angeles International Airport September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The Space Shuttle Endeavour flies on the back of a 747 over Alcatraz Island in San Francisco en route to Los Angeles International Airport September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Spectators wait for space shuttle Endeavour to arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport, in El Segundo, California, September 21, 2012. Hundreds of people turned up as early as 6 am to secure a good viewing spot for the arrival of Endeavour. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly, the retired astronaut who commanded space shuttle Endeavour's final flight on his last mission in late May 2011, watch Endeavour and its carrier jet making a flyover over Tucson, Arizona, September 20, 2012 in this handout image released to Reuters. REUTERS/Mark Kelly/Handout

Former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly, the retired astronaut who commanded space shuttle Endeavour's final flight on his last mission in late May 2011, watch Endeavour and its carrier jet making a flyover over Tucson, Arizona, September 20, 2012 in this handout image released to Reuters. Giffords, still recuperating from a gunshot wound to the head suffered in an attempt on her life last year, watched the flyover from the roof of a Tucson parking garage with her husband and mother, according to former aide C.J. Karamargin, who joined them. REUTERS/Mark Kelly/Handout

Military personnel look at the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) modified 747 aircraft and the space shuttle Endeavour at the Dryden Flight Research Center inside Edwards Air Force Base in California, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) modified 747 aircraft and the space shuttle Endeavour are parked at the Dryden Flight Research Center inside Edwards Air Force Base in California, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The space shuttle Endeavour, carried piggyback atop a Boeing 747 jumbo jet, makes a flyby before landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California, September 20, 2012, after a cross-country trip to Los Angeles to begin its final mission as a museum exhibit. Endeavour is scheduled to take off for its final ferry flight again on Friday, and the final airborne journey of the entire space shuttle fleet, headed for Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The space shuttle Endeavour, carried piggyback atop a Boeing 747 jumbo jet, comes in for its landing at at Edwards Air Force Base in California, September 20, 2012, after a cross-country trip to Los Angeles to begin its final mission as a museum exhibit. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The Space Shuttle Endeavour, carried piggyback atop a Boeing 747 jumbo jet, makes a flyby before landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California, September 20, 2012, after a cross-country trip to Los Angeles to begin its final mission as a museum exhibit. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) modified 747 aircraft lands with the space shuttle Endeavour at Edwards Air Force Base in California, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Photographers take photos of the Space Shuttle Endeavour carried piggyback atop a Boeing 747 jumbo jet, making its last and final landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California, September 20, 2012, after a cross-country trip to Los Angeles to begin its final mission as a museum exhibit. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

An F-16 fighter jet is seen in the foreground as the space shuttle Endeavour makes a flyby before landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The space shuttle Endeavour, atop a Boeing 747 jumbo jet, lands at Edwards Air Force Base in California, September 20, 2012, after a cross-country trip to Los Angeles to begin its final mission as a museum exhibit. Endeavour is scheduled to take off for its final ferry flight again on Friday, and the final airborne journey of the entire space shuttle fleet, headed for Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over Houston, Texas in this September 19, 2012 NASA handout photo. The SCA, a modified 747 jetliner is flying Endeavour to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display at the California Science Center. This is the final ferry flight scheduled in the Space Shuttle Program era. REUTERS/Sheir Locke/NASA/Handout

LOS ANGELES The space shuttle Endeavour touched down in Los Angeles on Friday on the back of a jumbo jet, greeted by cheering crowds as it ended a celebratory final flight en route to its retirement home at a Southern California science museum.

The 75-ton winged spaceship, ferried by a modified Boeing 747, landed at Los Angeles International Airport shortly before 1:00 p.m. after hop-scotching across the country from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and flying a victory lap over California.

Hundreds of office workers stood atop downtown skyscrapers, cheering as the shuttle banked low around the city as it arrived from its last stopover at Edwards Air Force Base, about 100 miles north of the city in the Mojave desert.

"Let me be the first to say, welcome to Los Angeles, Endeavour," Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said during a ceremony on the tarmac.

The shuttle's arrival brought two major freeways leading to the Los Angeles airport to a standstill as drivers got out of their cars to watch the spacecraft make its final approach.

Tens of thousands more spectators, armed with photo and video cameras, had jammed into Griffith Park and Observatory and the surrounding area to catch a glimpse of Endeavour as it soared over the landmark Hollywood sign.

"It's the end of an era," said John Norman, 45, a technical manager from Los Angeles, who visited Kennedy Space Center in Florida to see Endeavour's final launch. "It's just one of those boyhood dreams."

Applause and cheers rolled through the hills when the orbiter and its escort roared past three times, each pass closer than the one before.

In San Francisco, people crowded the city's waterfront to catch a glimpse of the shuttle as it flew over the bay.

"There's a lot of nostalgia," said Anthony Falzone, a 40-year-old lawyer. "When I was a kid, Apollo was long gone, and this was the space program, this was my experience with manned spaceflight."

LAST FERRY FLIGHT

Endeavour's flight from Edwards to Los Angeles marked the shuttle's last ferry flight and the final airborne journey for any of NASA's three surviving shuttles.

NASA retired Endeavour and the rest of its shuttle fleet last year after completing the U.S. portion of the $100 billion International Space Station, a permanently staffed research complex orbiting 250 miles above Earth.

The arrival at Edwards was a homecoming of sorts for the California-made shuttle, built as a replacement for Challenger, which was lost in a 1986 accident that killed seven astronauts.

Endeavour went on to fly 25 missions, including 12 to help build and outfit the space station, and logged nearly 123 million miles (198 million km) in flight during 4,671 orbits.

"(Endeavour) was my first ride to space and it was in 2008. It was very special being a rookie with her and I look forward to seeing her when she's finally settled into her new home," former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman said.

"Though I do have a bone to pick with her. She had a few malfunctions and the alarms went off twice. But at the end of the day I'm here, she kept me safe. I forgive her," he said.

Endeavour is the second of NASA's three surviving shuttles to be sent to a museum. The oldest one surviving, Discovery, is on display at the Smithsonian Institution's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center outside Washington.

Endeavour will next undergo preparations to be moved through city streets to the California Science Center in downtown Los Angeles, where it will be put on display starting October 30.

To make way for the mammoth orbiter along its 12-mile (19-km) route, crews are cutting down nearly 400 trees, raising overhead utility wires and temporarily removing hundreds of utility poles, street lights and traffic signals. The center has agreed to plant 1,000 new trees to replace those scheduled for removal.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Weber in San Francisco and Alex Dobuzinskis, Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Writing by Dan Whitcomb and Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)