The Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonauts Pavel Vinogradov and Alexander Misurkin and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

A Russian Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft carrying Expedition 36 Commander Russian cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov and Flight Engineers, US NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin descends beneath a parachute just before landing some 146 km southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Russia's space agency ground specialists open the door of the Soyuz TMA-08M space capsule shortly after it landed some 146 km southeast of tthe town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Russia's space agency ground personnel carry Russian cosmonauts Pavel Vinogradov (C) and Alexander Misurkin (back R) and US astronaut Chris Cassidy (back L) shortly after landing of the Soyuz TMA-08M space capsule some 146 km southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Russia's space agency ground personnel help US astronaut Chris Cassidy to get out of the Soyuz TMA-08M space capsule sortly after it landed some 146 km southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy holds up a traditional nesting doll of himself while wearing traditional dress during a press conference at the airport in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Russian cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov holds a box of sweets with pictures of Expedition 36 crew members (L-R) Chris Cassidy, Vinogradov and Alexander Misurkin on its cover during a press conference at the airport in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Russian cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov is seen inside the Soyuz TMA-08M space capsule shortly after it landed some 146 km southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Russian cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin (R) and Pavel Vinogradov (C) and US astronaut Chris Cassidy (L) attend a press conference at the airport in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Russian cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin (L) and Pavel Vinogradov (C) and US astronaut Chris Cassidy (R) arrive a press conference at the airport in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida Two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut left the International Space Station on Tuesday, leaving a skeleton crew to maintain the outpost until replacements arrive later this month.

Outgoing station commander Pavel Vinogradov, NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin bid their crewmates good-bye and climbed aboard their Russian Soyuz capsule to prepare for a 3.5-hour flight back to Earth after 166 days in orbit.

"The time has gone by so incredibly fast," Cassidy said during an inflight interview last week.

"It'll be really sad to leave. This is an incredible experience ... but by the same token, I'm ready to go. It's time for some other people to come ... and I'm really excited to go back and see my friends and family."

Before leaving, Vinogradov, a veteran of three spaceflights, transferred command of the $100 billion station, a project of 15 nations, to fellow cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin, who remains aboard with Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA's Karen Nyberg.

"We had a great environment here, very friendly and very warm," Vinogradov said through a translator in a ceremony on NASA TV on Monday marking the change in command.

Strapped inside their Soyuz capsule, Vinogradov, Cassidy and Misurkin pulled away from the station's Poisk module at 7:35 p.m. EDT/1135 GMT as the two ships sailed 258 miles above Mongolia, said NASA mission commentator Brandi Dean.

Three hours later, the Soyuz hit the top of Earth's atmosphere, giving the men their first sampling of gravity since their launch on March 28.

The final leg of the journey took place under parachutes, with the capsule finally coming to a stop on the steppes of Kazakhstan at 10:58 p.m. EDT/0258 GMT, marking the end of the Expedition 36 mission.

The space station has been continuously staffed by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts since November 2000.

Following medical checks, Vinogradov and Misurkin will be flown to Star City near Moscow. Cassidy will fly on a NASA jet back to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

A replacement space station crew, headed by veteran cosmonaut Oleg Kotov and including rookies Sergey Ryazanskiy and Michael Hopkins, is due to launch on September 25.

(Editing by Christopher Wilson)