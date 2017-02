MADRID Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday the government was studying whether sound real estate loans held by banks that had requested state aid would be allowed to be transferred to the 'bad bank', set up to house banks' soured property assets.

Speaking to journalists after appearing in parliament he said a decision would be taken in the coming days.

