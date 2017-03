MADRID Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday called for the euro zone to move ahead with the creation of a bank resolution mechanism as part of an agreement to form a banking union in the area.

Rajoy told a joint news conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho that a deposit guarantee fund for European banks was also key to fulfilling banking union agreements.

