MADRID There is nothing to indicate that Spanish lender Bankia, which was effectively taken over by the state this week, will be broken up and sold off, a government source said on Friday.

Bankia, Spain's fourth biggest bank, is highly exposed to toxic assets after a property market crash in 2007-2008. The government is expected to inject billions of euros into cleaning it up.

