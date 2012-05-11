WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that bank reforms being put in place by Spain were an 'effective response' to financial sector vulnerabilities.

"We endorse the authorities' approach of significantly raising provisions as a cushion against potential future losses, of providing a government backstop to those institutions that may need additional time, of restructuring and resolving the banks with state participation, and of implementing an independent diagnostic review of all banks' portfolios to frame appropriately further steps," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

"The full implementation of these measures will help bolster confidence and support the economy's return to growth," she said.

