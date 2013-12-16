MADRID Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB said on Monday it had received six binding offers for 88.33 percent of state-rescued lender NCG Banco CAJAFN.UL, in an auction that will test how effective the country's banking clean-up has been.

Bidders for NCG, from the northern region of Galicia, were expected to ask the government for extra state aid to ease the sale and shield them against more losses at the bank.

Spain's government has been resisting, however, arguing that it has substantially turned around the financial sector since a 41.3 billion euro ($56.8 billion) European bail-out last year.

The European Commission and the International Monetary Fund said on Monday in reviews of the sector that Spanish banks were stronger and more solvent than before, though they said banks still owned by the FROB needed careful monitoring.

The FROB did not disclose who had bid for NCG.

Top Spanish banks Santander (SAN.MC) and Caixabank (CABK.MC), Venezuelan lender Banesco and U.S. financial services firm Guggenheim Partners have lodged bids for the bank, several sources familiar with the auction said.

The three banks and Guggenheim declined to comment.

Spain's BBVA (BBVA.MC) was also working on an offer and was expected to feature as a bidder, sources have previously told Reuters. BBVA declined to comment on Monday.

International private equity firms and investors such as JC Flowers and WL Ross, the turnaround group of U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, have also circled NCG Banco in the past.

"It's going to be tough comparing these offers as they all include a menu of ifs and buts that affect the final price," said one banking source close to the process. "The valuation hinges on how much is on offer in terms of state guarantees or protection schemes (on assets)."

The FROB said it would study the offers in the coming hours. If the highest bid does not surpass the second best offer by 200 million euros, and by 50 percent, the FROB said it would launch a second bidding phase.

FROB owns the majority of the bank and the rest of NCG's capital is in the hands of minority shareholders, including some former investors in preference shares who turned in their securities for shares during its bailout.

($1 = 0.7271 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)