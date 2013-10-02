KKR teams up with Michael Dell in offer for Germany's GfK
FRANKFURT American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
MADRID Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA (BBVA.MC) said on Wednesday it had finalised the sale of 64.3 percent of Chilean pension fund administrator AFP Provida S.A. to MetLife (MET.N) for $1.54 billion.
MetLife agreed to buy the largest pension fund administrator in Chile for around $2 billion in February to expand its presence in emerging markets.
BBVA received $1.3 billion as the sales price and around $230 million in dividends from AFP, generating net capital gains of around 500 million euros ($676.28 million).
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.
TORONTO Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.