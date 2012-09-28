MADRID Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue bonds maturing 2014, 2015 and 2017 at an auction on October 4.

The debt sale will include a bond maturing October 31, 2014, with a 3.3 percent coupon, a bond due October 31, 2015, with a 3.75 percent coupon and paper maturing July 30, 2017 with a 5.5 percent coupon.

The target value of the issuance will be announced at around 1200 GMT on Monday.

