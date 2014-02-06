A trader looks at his computer screens on the trading floor of Inversis bank during a Spanish bond auction in Madrid January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Spain's medium-term borrowing costs fell to record lows at a bond auction on Thursday, with investor enthusiasm underpinned by expectations of economic recovery amid broader downward pressure on euro zone yields.

The Treasury beat the top end of its target, selling 5.6 billion euros ($7.6 billion) of 2017 and 2019 bonds compared to a goal of between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros.

Yields on both issues fell from equivalent sales in January, with the average paid on the April 30, 2019 bond falling to 2.254 percent from 2.382 percent early.

Although demand for both was down slightly from previous sales, it remained solid, with bid-to-cover ratios falling to 2 from 2.2 on the April 30, 2017 bond and to 1.7 from 1.8 on the 2019 bond.

The Treasury has forged ahead with its 2014 bond issuance program, concentrating on longer-term debt in an effort to extend the overall maturity on its debt pile. So far this year it has sold 20.8 percent of its end-of-year medium- and long-term bond target.

"Spanish yields continue to trade close to multi-year lows and the Spanish (Treasury) seems to be willing to take advantage of the current cheap funding conditions, frontloading its 2014 issuances," fixed income strategist at Newedge, Annalisa Piazza said in a note.

"All in all, a solid Spanish auction ahead of the ECB policy announcement today."

The European Central Bank is holding its monthly policy meeting on Thursday. Most experts polled by Reuters expect the bank to leave interest rates on hold, but it is coming under pressure to act after an unexpectedly soft inflation reading in January.

That has put downward pressure on bond yields across much of the euro zone, and benchmark German 10-year yields held close to multi-month lows on Thursday.

In Paris, France's long-term borrowing costs also fell at an auction that saw firm demand from investors, with the 10-year bond selling for 2.25 percent compared with 2.51 percent in January.

Better-than-expected economic activity in Spain in the second half of the 2013 and growing confidence in the euro zone's own economic recovery has helped fuel economic appetite for Madrid's relatively high-yielding paper.

The Treasury saw a massive demand for a syndicated 10-year bond in January, with offers topping 40 billion euros before Madrid settled to sell 10 billion euros.

(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Julien Toyer, John Stonestreet)