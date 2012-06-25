MADRID Spain will outline the main elements of its 2014 budget when it presents its spending and revenue plan for 2013 this summer, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Monday.

A multi-year budget, with a restructuring of the banking sector and a detailed agenda of structural reforms, was one of the conditions set by European authorities in return for giving Spain an extra year to cut its deficit to below the EU limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product, according to European officials.

The issue is likely to be discussed on Thursday and Friday by European Union leaders when they meet in Brussels.

Spain has said it would cut its deficit from 8.9 percent last year to 5.3 percent of economic output in 2012 and 3 percent in 2013 but this goal is seen as almost impossible to achieve as the country has entered its second recession in three years and is unlikely to grow again before 2014.

"There will be measures for 2014," said a spokesman for Montoro, confirming an earlier statement from the minister. "It is in relation to the demand from Brussels for a multi-year budget."

