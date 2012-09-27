Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro prepares to chair a meeting of Spain's regional finance ministers in Madrid July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday the government ministry spending would be cut by 8.9 percent in 2013, while overall budget spending would increase by 5.6 percent.

Presenting the budget for the year ahead, Montoro also said that tax revenue would grow by 3.8 percent in 2013 compared with this year.

New tax measures previously announced would boost tax revenue by 4.7 billion euros ($6.0 billion) over the next 2 years, he added. ($1 = 0.7775 euros)

