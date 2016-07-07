The icon of San Fermin is paraded through the streets on the saint's day at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

A reveller is tossed by a wild cow after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A woman holds wheat, a symbol of the farmers of Navarra, during San Fermin Day at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners and Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls take the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner sprints in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

PAMPLONA, Spain Pamplona's week-long bull-running festival began on Thursday without any gorings in the two-and-a-half minute dash through the northern Spanish city, though five men were treated for minor injuries.

The San Fermin summer festival, in which runners are chased along the narrow streets by specially bred bulls, is the most famous of many across Spain and attracts thousands of revelers from across the world.

Thursday's 875-metre run to Pamplona's bull ring lasted 2 minutes 28 seconds and included ten bulls from the Fuente Ymbro ranch.

(Reporting by Susana Vera; Writing by Paul Day)