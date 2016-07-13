Peruvian bullfighter Andres Roca Rey gets tackled by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Miguel Angel Perera gets tackled by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Peruvian bullfighter Andres Roca Rey leaves the bullring on the shoulders of supporters after his good performance with the bulls at the end of a bullfight during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls in the path of Nunez del Cuvillo bulls during the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner gets in the path of Nunez del Cuvillo bulls during the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An injured runner receives medical treatment after the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint along Nunez del Cuvillo bulls during the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PAMPLONA, Spain One man was gored in the leg and seven people treated for minor injuries in the seventh bull run in this year's San Fermin festival in Spain, which featured fewer runners after overnight rain left the streets more treacherous than usual.

The 875-metre sprint from the pen to Pamplona's bull ring by specially-bred animals chasing red-scarved runners through the city's cobbled streets is a central part of the nine-day festival in the northern city of Pamplona.

Wednesday's run featured bulls from the Nunez del Cuvillo ranch and lasted just 2 minutes 32 seconds. The festival ends on Thursday.

(Reporting by Susana Vera; Writing by Paul Day, editing by Deepa Babington)