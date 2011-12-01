LONDON The Bank of Spain and Spain's state-backed bank restructuring FROB fund are set to decide as early as Friday whether Banco de Sabadell (SABE.MC) can buy Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM), the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people involved in the negotiations.

The newspaper quoted the people as saying that other potential takers for the 135-year-old lender, which included Santander (SAN.MC), BBVA (BBVA.MC), CaixaBank (CABK.MC), regional savings bank Ibercaja, Barclays (BARC.L) and private equity group JC Flowers, had dropped out of the contest after examining CAM's books.

The Bank of Spain, CAM, Sabadell, Santander, BBVA, Ibercaja, CaixaBank, Barclays and JC Flowers were not available for immediate comment.

Some of Sabadell's advisers are concerned that unless it can secure exceptionally favorable purchase terms, pushing ahead with a takeover of Cam could damage its business, according to the article.

"The FROB can turn down the offer," one person with knowledge of the sale process is quoted as saying.

The newspaper said if Sabadell did not buy CAM, the Alicante-based lender's assets and business could be offered piecemeal to interested parties like CaixaBank and JC Flowers but they are now worried about CAM's sovereign debt exposure as well as its non-performing property assets.

"If it comes back on the market and the proposition is different, and some of these issues especially around sovereign debt can be resolved, then they (JC Flowers) would be interested again," one person familiar with the private equity group's thinking on Spain is quoted as saying.

Alicante-based CAM was taken over by the central bank in July and had losses of 1.7 billion euros ($2.29 billion) at end-September.

($1 = 0.7429 euros)

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Carol Bishopric)