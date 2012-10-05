Apple hits intraday record high for first time since 2015
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc shares hit an intraday record high on Tuesday for the first time almost two years as investors raised bets that a 10th anniversary iPhone will boost lackluster sales.
MADRID Spain's Canarias region said on Friday it would seek 757 million euros ($989 million) in aid from the central government to repay its debts and finance its deficit.
A spokesman for the regional government said the announcement was made by the head of regional finances, Javier Gonzalez Ortiz, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.
Canarias is the sixth Spanish region to tap an 18 billion euro liquidity fund set up by the central government to cover the financing needs of autonomous communities that are shut out of capital markets.
The regions of Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia, Andalucia and Castilla La Mancha have already said they would seek a combined 15 billion euros in aid.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
(The story was refiled to correct paragraph 3 to say ... billion ..., not... million)
NEW YORK Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in response to a warning from a U.S. congressman to halt global regulatory talks in the early stages of Donald Trump's presidency, said in a letter the Fed has the authority and responsibility to consult with its foreign counterparts and does so to benefit the United States.
NEW YORK Barry James built up his $4 billion mutual fund largely by studying balance sheets, earnings and market share. In the last few weeks, however, he has realized that he must look at a new force in the market: U.S. President Donald Trump.