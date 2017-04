MADRID Catalonia's acting head Artur Mas said on Tuesday he would not convene new elections in the wealthy northeastern Spanish region until Monday, leaving the door open for the rebel far-left party CUP to support his candidature.

"There's time until Sunday for the swearing-in of the regional head. I'm not going to sign the electoral decree until the eleventh," he said in a speech.

(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)