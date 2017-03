MADRID The secretary general of Spain's ruling People's Party said on Thursday that all payments to its party leaders are clean and legal, denying allegations of corruption in newspaper El Pais.

"We have only one set of books and they are clean ... We have absolutely nothing to hide," Maria Dolores de Cospedal told a news conference.

