ALBACETE, Spain A French serviceman who was severely injured when a plane crashed at a Spanish military air base on Monday died in hospital in Madrid on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the accident to 11 people, a ministry of defense spokesman said.

"A French serviceman died this morning at La Paz Hospital," said a spokesman.

The accident occurred at a base used for NATO training when a Greek F-16 fighter plane crashed after taking off in Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha, about 250 kilometers south-east of Madrid.

The plane hit French and Italian planes and service personnel in the parking area.

