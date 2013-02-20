MADRID Spain aims to raise around $2 billion from a dollar-denominated bond issue on Wednesday depending on the total book size, a government source told Reuters.

At 1200 GMT, the 5-year bond had already booked orders of over that amount, mostly from European and Middle Eastern accounts, and books would remain open until after U.S. investors had had a chance to participate, the source said.

"If this performs well, investors are satisfied, if we are satisfied with investors' appetite, then it will make sense to be a regular issuer again in the U.S. market," the source said.

(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)