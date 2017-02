MADRID Spain's Banco Mare Nostrum said on Friday it planned to sell assets to reduce its capital needs by as much as 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) after being identified as having a 2.2 billion euro capital shortfall in an adverse scenario.

The bank is one of seven Spanish banks that independent auditor Oliver Wyman said would need extra capital to weather a severe economic downturn.

