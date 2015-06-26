Akzo Nobel CEO says PPG proposal is insufficient
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries , saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.
MADRID The Spanish government will raise its economic growth forecasts next week as part of the proceedings to prepare the 2016 budget, business daily Cinco Dias said on Friday.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos had said earlier this week that Spain's economy had grown at close to 4 percent in the first half of 2015, well beyond the 2.9 percent expected for 2015 and 2016.
The Bank of Spain already hiked its 2015 growth forecast to 3.1 percent while it sees the economy expanding by 2.7 percent in 2016.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Kim Coghill)
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries , saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell a major part of his stake in the firm that controls Europe's biggest carmaker, paring his ties with Volkswagen after more than two decades of undisputed rule.