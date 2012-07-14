MADRID Recession-plagued Spain unveiled new austerity measures on Wednesday designed to slash 65 billion euros ($79.7 billion) from the public deficit by 2014 as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy yielded to EU pressure to try to avoid a full state bailout.

Spain must cut its public deficit of 8.9 percent of gross domestic product to 6.3 percent in 2012, 4.5 percent in 2013 and 2.8 percent in 2014. Following are the details of new measures to meet this goal.

TAX CHANGES

- A Value Added Tax on goods and services raised to 21 percent from 18 percent.

- A tax hike on tobacco.

- A new energy tax system will be implemented. It will be complemented by a change to environment-related taxes to punish contamination.

- A tax deduction for new buyers of primary homes will be eliminated from 2013, only one year after being restored by the new centre-right government.

- Elimination of a tax deduction on primary homes purchased before January 20, 2006.

PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT

- Elimination of a Christmas bonus for public employees and senior government officials beginning in 2012. However, public employees may be compensated for losing their bonuses with a contribution to pension funds from 2015 if the government is meeting its deficit goal.

- Reduction in the number of days of leave allowed for public employees.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

- Reforms to streamline local administrations and remove town hall services that cannot be financed to save 3.5 billion euros.

- Increased oversight of local public accounts.

- Homogenization and publication of mayors' and town councillors' wages.

- An around 30 percent cut in the number of town councillors according to the size of population.

- Elimination of public companies and foundations.

- Liquidity mechanism to help regional funding.

- The government also reserves the right to ignore public sector wage agreements in the event of serious threats to public interest or significant changes in the economy.

EMPLOYMENT AND SOCIAL SECURITY

- A proposal to accelerate pension reform and address early retirements.

- The maximum period for unemployment benefits will remain 24 months but after the first six month benefits will be reduced to 50 percent from 60 percent of base pay to encourage the unemployed to look for jobs.

- Elimination of unemployment benefits if the government discovers sufficient evidence of fraud, such as working in the underground market.

- Elimination of a large number of bonuses for hiring, with the exception of some for entrepreneurs or the disabled.

- However, social security contributions from companies will be reduced by one percentage point in 2013 and a further percentage point in 2014.

OTHER MEASURES TO REDUCE PUBLIC SPENDING

- New budget cuts at the ministries, worth 600 million euros.

- A 20 percent funding cut for trade unions and political parties starting next year.

- A reduction in social benefits for the elderly and infirm who are cared for by others.

LIBERALISATION OF TRANSPORTS

- The liberalization of transport services and the privatization of airport, port and rail assets.

ENERGY SECTOR REFORM

- A reform of the energy sector will be presented with a view to solving an energy tariff deficit of more than 25 billion euros per year.

- The burden will be shared between consumers and companies, Rajoy said. ($1 = 0.8160 euros)

(Reporting by the Madrid bureau, writing by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Keiron Henderson)