MADRID Spanish retail sales fell for the thirty-sixth month running in June, offering a snapshot of the shrinking consumer spending that is hampering a long-awaited economic recovery.

With Spain increasingly reliant on exports to generate growth, its current account - the broadest measure of a country's terms of trade - turned to a surplus in May.

The recession has lasted since the end of 2011, though economic output fell just 0.1 percent between April and June, leading the government to state the slump was over.

Economists are not convinced, saying the second quarter improvement from a 0.5 percent contraction between January to March could be short-lived because it relied mostly on seasonal gains in tourism and too many Spaniards remain out of work.

Calendar-adjusted retail sales fell 5.1 percent year-on-year in June, according to National Statistics Institute data on Wednesday, while the Bank of Spain said the current account posted a 2.4 billion euro surplus in the previous month.

"It's no secret that domestic demand remains very weak because spending is massively impaired by unemployment and austerity," Gilles Moec, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said.

Spain's unemployment rate is above 26 percent. That has impeded spending on the high street, as have the high budget gaps that have forced the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to cut expenditure and hike taxes.

New austerity measures are increasingly likely after the central government reported its fiscal deficit was 3.8 percent of gross domestic product at the end of June, already up to the end-of-year target.

"Whenever the economy starts breathing, you'll have additional pressure to start cutting the deficit, so we get in to additional austerity and spending will fall. It's going to be a choppy ride," Moec said.

Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro will detail how it intends to break down the regional deficit targets between the 17 autonomous communities later on Wednesday, forcing some local authorities to tighten the purse strings more than others.

STRENGTH ABROAD, WEAKNESS AT HOME

A strong external market has lifted the current account into surplus in the last few months from one of the world's largest deficits as a percentage of output before the economic crisis.

May moved to surplus from a deficit last year on the back of a 9.9 percent rise in exports while imports dropped 0.8 percent, according to the Bank of Spain data.

Exports have become increasingly key for the Spanish economy and were worth a third of total output in the first quarter, up from just a fifth in 2009.

But with internal demand still by far the main component of GDP, until more consumers start spending again, the economy will find it difficult to grow in a sustainable way.

Spanish company earnings also showed how general improvement in the first half of the year had been driven by strength abroad against weakness at home.

Bucking that trend have been bargain retailers such as Dia DID.MC, the world's No.3 discount grocer, which said on Monday sales had risen in Spain by 5.5 percent, as cash-strapped consumers search for ways to save money.

"Of the IBEX companies, for example BBVA (BBVA.MC), Tecnicas Reunidas (TRE.MC), Grifols GRLS.MC>, builders... practically the only thing carrying them are contracts and business volume out of Spain," said Pedro Alvarez, trader at Banco Sabadell.

"If you look at (Spain's largest department store) Corte Ingles, which is having problems, you get a good idea of how things are going in the country."

