A man window shops as a worker changes the price tags of clothing items at a store in Madrid July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Spanish national consumer prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in July according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Tuesday, compared to 2.1 percent in June and in line with a Reuters forecast.

Annual inflation pressures eased in July from a month earlier due to lower price rises for medicine, housing and transport this year compared to increases registered in the same month in 2012, the statistics institute said.

Spanish European Union-harmonized prices rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier, down from 2.2 percent in June and also in line with the Reuters forecast.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 1.7 percent year on year, compared to a reading of 2.0 percent a month earlier.

