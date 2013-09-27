MADRID Spain's national consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier, preliminary data from the National Statistics Insititute (INE) showed on Friday, down from 1.5 percent in August.

The annual inflation figure was the lowest since November, 2009 and reflected a sharp fall from a year ago when consumer prices leapt after a 3-percentage-point value-added tax hike.

EU-harmonised consumer prices rose by 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, compared with a Reuters forecast of 0.9 percent and previous reading of 1.6 percent.

(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)