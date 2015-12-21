BARCELONA - "Caganer", or pooper, figurines have long been popular in Catalan Christmas markets. And with this year's Spanish elections, it was “caganer” political figurines that were highly in demand.

The small statuettes of the four main candidates have been selling well, with figurines of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and anti-austerity Podemos party leader, Pablo Iglesias especially popular, according to sellers.

The “caganer” figurines, which also feature celebrities as well as international politicians, are traditionally included in nativity scenes across Catalonia and other areas with Catalan culture. The traditional "caganer" is a figurine of a peasant in a red beret and a white shirt.