Spaniards voted on Sunday in a parliamentary election. The center-right People's Party, led by Mariano Rajoy, is expected to win by a landslide.

* SPAIN'S RECENT HISTORY:

-- General Francisco Franco, whose forces won a civil war fought between 1936-1939, ran Spain as a right-wing dictatorship for four decades until he died in 1975. By coincidence, Sunday's election is on the 36th anniversary of his death.

-- Juan Carlos II became king on Franco's death but worked with forces across the political spectrum to help draw up a democratic constitution in 1978, rather than continue the authoritarian rule Franco had in mind.

-- The transition to democracy was turbulent until the early 1980s. There was violence on the streets and in February 1981 disgruntled army members staged a coup which failed after the king made a televised broadcast calling on the army to remain loyal to the new democracy.

-- The 1980s saw the birth in Madrid of a social and cultural movement dubbed "la movida" characterized by artists, musicians and ordinary Spaniards breaking the Catholic dictatorship's taboos.

-- Spain joined the European Community in 1986 and voted in favor of NATO membership in the same year in a referendum.

-- Some economists think Spain could soon enter its second recession in a three-year period as the future government makes further cuts. In 2008 Spain's economy fell into a recession that was fiercer than other European countries because of the bursting of a decade-long housing bubble fueled by low interest rates.

* SEPARATISM:

-- Catalonia and the Basque region have an extensive degree of autonomy, like all regions, but "nationalist" parties in those regions want to have greater powers while some politicians have called for them to break away from Spain.

-- Violent separatist group ETA, was formed in 1959 under the dictatorship but continued into the democracy, killing more than 829 people. Last October ETA announced the end of its armed struggle.

* COUNTRY DETAILS:

POPULATION: 47.2 million.

ETHNICITY: Foreigners make up about 12 percent, many of them having arrived during Spain's property boom to work on construction sites or buy houses on the coasts. Official censuses count Romanians as the largest group of non-Spaniards, followed by Moroccans, Britons, Ecuadorians and Colombians.

OFFICIAL LANGUAGES:

Spanish, or Castilian as it is known in Spain, is the official language throughout the country's 17 autonomous regions. Other languages spoken in Spain were banned during the Franco dictatorship but thrived since they were spoken secretly by families and communities.

Today, Basque, Catalan and Galician are also recognized as "Spanish languages" in the constitution and are official in their respective regions, where they are used for local administration and schooling.

Valencian is also recognized as an official language in its region although many linguists consider it to be the same as Catalan.

RELIGION: A poll by the Sociological Research Center showed some 70 percent of Spaniards consider themselves Catholic but only 13 percent of those are regular church-goers. About a fifth of Spanish society is not religious and younger generations are increasingly atheist or agnostic. Some 2 percent to 3 percent of the Spanish population is Muslim.

CAPITAL: Madrid. The other major city is Barcelona, the capital of the north eastern region of Catalonia.

GEOGRAPHY: Area is 504,030 sq km (194,607 sq miles), which includes mainland Spain and the country's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands off the African coast and the two cities of Ceuta and Melilla that border Morocco. Mainland Spain is bordered by France to the north east and Portugal to the west.

