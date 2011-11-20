MADRID Spaniards voted on Sunday in an election expected to bring the center-right People's Party (PP) to power. It will face the task of leading Spain out of an economic crisis marked by high unemployment, stalled growth and high debt after more than seven years of Socialist rule.

Here are the views of voters who spoke to Reuters correspondents, mostly on the streets of Madrid:

Evaristo Sanchez, 66, retired:

"I'm not very political, but when one party does things badly you've got to vote for the other one. The PP has to win an absolute majority. We don't want the Catalans and Basques who get only four MPs running things."

Rosa Sivillanes, 40, journalist:

"These are the most important elections we have had since the '70s, the future of our children is in our hands. If we are not in Europe, we cannot grow economically and thus we will not have work. The problems are global and the new government will have to solve unemployment, the deficit and the crisis all at the same time."

Laureano Agirremota, 81, retired, in the Basque city of Bilbao:

"For the time being I've got a pretty good pension and the crisis hasn't affected me yet. Of course it will reach me. So I keep voting the same because, hey, they pay me my pension. I've always voted the same, for the Basque Nationalist Party."

Juan Antonio Fernandez, 60, unemployed construction worker:

"Something's got to change here in Spain, with 5 million people on the dole, this can't go on. People like us just want to work."

Juan Martinez Fuentes, 64, unemployed:

"People are just following what the media say like sheep," he said, in a reference to the expected landslide victory by the opposition PP party. "They are voting for people to come in and abuse them more. People need work but they need decent work, work which has dignity."

Juan Costas, 73, retired:

"At least we'll see a change in stance. They (the PP) seem more technical to me, it seems they understand the situation better and are more serious than the party we have now."

Luis Escobar, 50, hotel worker:

"Thank God I haven't lost my job. We have to do something. What we were doing was not enough, things were just getting worse and worse. We have a frightful situation with 5 million unemployed and a million and a half (households) with no income. The best social policy is to create jobs. The guys in power haven't done anything so if you want things to change you have to do something."

Antonio Diaz, 38, local government administrator:

"If we had not had an election in Spain, the markets would have changed the government as they did in Greece and Italy. The first problems the new government is going to confront are unemployment and the markets -- who are what governs us. It's going to be very complicated to solve Spain's problems."

Elena Vilalta. 44, translator:

"Whatever policy creates work is good. We need less bureaucracy, less taxes."

Fernando Sanchez. 56, self-employed real-estate salesman:

"I'm changing the way I usually vote... The PP has a more prepared team and more credibility abroad then the party that's been governing the last eight years. I hope they can take on the crisis with more authority and a louder voice in Europe. I want them to get us out of the crisis as soon as possible."

Ana Gloria Martin, 66, housewife:

"I never change my vote. My mother always told us how my grandfather was killed by the Reds (leftists), which left her an orphan at 9. My mother is not living any more. Because of her I'll never change my vote (for the PP)."

Jose Vasquez, 45, civil servant:

"We can choose the sauce they will cook us in, but we're still going to be cooked."

(Reporting by Nigel Davies, Tomas Cobos, Arantza Goyoaga,; Rodrigo de Miguel, Carlos Ruano, Jonathan Gleave and Sarah Morris; Writing by Angus MacSwan, editing by Barry Moody)