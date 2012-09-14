MADRID The Spanish government proposed new taxes on power generation on Friday to help patch up a 24 billion euro ($31 billion) funding gap in the power industry resulting from years of selling energy below cost.

Following are key facts about the so-called "tariff deficit" and the new bill to end it.

WHERE IT COMES FROM

For more than 10 years power utilities have been forced to sell power at regulated rates which are below nominal generation and distribution costs. The deficit also includes subsidies to encourage investment in renewable energy.

Spain's Supreme Court had ruled that the tariff deficit must not grow by more than 1.5 billion euros in 2012.

HOW MUCH

The deficit ended 2011 at 24 billion euros and grows by an estimated 5-6 billion euros a year. Utilities enter the deficit as receivables on their balance sheets.

Of the total, 17 billion euros has been securitized by so-called state-owned FADE bonds issued last year, leaving 7 billion euros that still must be securitized.

However, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said there were no short-term plans for another securitization.

THE PROPOSALS

The government proposals include a 6 percent flat tax on traditional and renewable energy generation, a tax on nuclear waste generation; a levy on hydroelectric energy, a special tax on gas, a "green cent" tax on coal as well as on gasoline and diesel used to produce electricity.

WHO

According to estimates by Macquarie, Spain's second-largest utility Endesa holds 50 percent of the deficit, while the largest - Iberdrola - holds 31 percent.

Gas Natural has 12 percent of the total and Hidrocantabrico 5 percent.

RENEWABLES

In a bid to reduce its dependence on fuel imports and to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Spain offered hefty subsidies to became one of the world's leading producers of wind and solar power in recent years.

But after the property market collapsed in 2008 and sank the country into an economic crisis from which it has yet to emerge, incentives have been slashed.

Still, subsidies are expected to total over 7 billion euros in 2012.

(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)