Oct 20 - Basque separatist group ETA, responsible for decades of violence in Spain and France, Thursday announced it would permanently disband.

Following are some key facts about ETA.

* WHAT IS ETA?

-- ETA (Euskadi ta Askatasuna, or Basque Homeland and Freedom) is fighting for an independent Basque state in northern Spain and southwestern France.

-- The group was founded in 1959 during the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco who suppressed Basque culture and banned the use of its language. His authoritarian regime imprisoned and tortured Basque intellectuals.

* ETA VIOLENCE:

-- The group has killed more than 850 people since 1968, typically using car bombs or shootings.

-- Spain, the United States and the European Union have listed ETA as a terrorist organization. The Socialist government broke off peace talks with ETA after the rebels killed two people with a car bomb at Madrid airport in December 2006, the first time ETA had killed since May 2003.

-- One of ETA's highest profile attacks was the 1973 assassination of Prime Minister Carrero Blanco, killed after his car drove over explosives hidden in a tunnel under a Madrid street. His vehicle was blown over the roof of a monastery, landing on a second-floor balcony on the other side.

-- The last ETA-related fatality was the murder of a French policeman near Paris in March 2010 in a shoot-out -- the first French security officer to be killed by ETA.

-- The previous ETA-related killings were in July 2009 when a bomb claimed by the group killed two police officers on the island of Majorca.

* GOVERNMENT CRACKDOWN:

-- Government officials set up illegal death squads known as Anti-Terrorist Liberation Groups (GAL) to fight a covert war against ETA. GAL killed 28 people from 1983-1987. After GAL's existence came to light, the interior minister was convicted of kidnapping and other senior officials found guilty of murder.

-- The government believes ETA has been severely weakened by hundreds of arrests in recent years.

-- Ibon Gogeascoechea, the group's leader, wanted for trying to kill Spain's King Juan Carlos in 1997, was caught in February in northern France along with two senior ETA members.

-- Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero reiterated during 2010 his government's policy of not negotiating any pact with ETA.

* PEACE MOVES:

-- Arnaldo Otegi, the jailed leader of Batasuna, the banned political wing of ETA, has called on the rebel group to declare a permanent ceasefire and said an independent Basque region could only be secured through peaceful, democratic means.

-- The comments by Otegi, in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais in October 2010, were among his most conciliatory and came weeks after the group called a halt to armed attacks.

-- ETA's announcement of a halt to armed attacks on September 5, 2010 was met with skepticism from the government and other political forces because it gave no further substantiation and has broken such ceasefires without warning in the past.

-- The group called a permanent ceasefire in January 2011 after more than four decades of violence, Basque regional newspaper Gara said on its website. However, the government rejected the new ceasefire call.

-- Imprisoned members of ETA also decided in September 2011 to join the drive for peace, however, the government said although the bid was welcome, it did not go far enough because ETA had to disband. The EPPK prisoner collective, representing some 700 ETA members in jails across Spain and France, decided on September 23 to sign the 2010 Guernica agreement which demanded the separatist group lay down its arms in favor of peace talks.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Sophie Hares)