MADRID Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that the country still has access to capital markets and that funding costs remained slightly below those registered last year.

He also said that he expected the economy to contract about the same in the third quarter as in the preceding quarter when it fell by 0.4 percent on a quarterly basis.

The government was comfortable with its current economic forecasts, the economy minister said.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Fiona Ortiz; Writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Paul Day)