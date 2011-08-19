Thailand approves $1 billion in measures to help farmers in flood-hit south
BANGKOK Thailand's cabinet approved measures worth $1 billion to help farmers in its flood-hit south, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
MADRID A forest fire stretching 8 km (5 miles) at its widest point has forced thousands of people to flee their homes in the eastern Spanish region of Murcia.
The fire, whipped up by strong winds and high summer temperatures, is out of control and has devastated a large area of the Calblanque natural park, on the coast to the east of the historic city of Cartagena.
About 2,500 residents from the town of Portman have been evacuated.
"We are talking about hundreds of hectares reduced to dust," Portman Mayor Francisco Bernabe told national radio station SER.
"For the moment the fire is still raging and dangerous," he said.
Emergency services are bringing in fire-fighting planes to drop water on the flames.
(Reporting by Iciar Reinlein; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
BANGKOK Thailand's cabinet approved measures worth $1 billion to help farmers in its flood-hit south, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday it will carry out a nationwide vaccination for cattle against foot-and-mouth disease by Thursday in an attempt to prevent further spread of the virus.
FRANKFURT German energy group E.ON said it entered a strategic partnership with Denmark's Clever to build a network of ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles in Europe, raising the stakes in a hotly contested part of the power sector.