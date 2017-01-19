A worker adjusts the lights at El Corral de la Moreria 'tablao' flamenco venue in Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. Picture taken January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photos of celebrities decorate a wall at El Corral de la Moreria 'tablao' flamenco venue in Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. Picture taken January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The entrance door to El Corral de la Moreria 'tablao' flamenco venue is pictured in Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. Picture taken January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Flamenco-themed toilets are seen at El Corral de la Moreria 'tablao' flamenco venue in Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. Picture taken January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Flamenco dancer Alba Heredia gets ready to perform at El Corral de la Moreria 'tablao' flamenco venue in Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. Picture taken January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Waiters prepare the tables for dinner guests at El Corral de la Moreria 'tablao' flamenco venue in Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. Picture taken January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Guitar players Jesus Nunez (L) and Jose Almarcha look at flamenco dancer Olga Llorente perform to their tune at El Corral de la Moreria 'tablao' flamenco venue in Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. Picture taken January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Flamenco dancer 'El Junco' (L), guitar player Jesus Nunez and singer Antonio 'El Pola' rehearse before performing at El Corral de la Moreria 'tablao' flamenco venue in Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. Picture taken January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The shoes of a flamenco singer are seen before a show at El Corral de la Moreria 'tablao' flamenco venue in Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. Picture taken January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Guitar player Jose Almarcha performs at El Corral de la Moreria 'tablao' flamenco venue in Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. The orange pattern is the reflection of light on a glass. Picture taken January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID In one of Madrid's oldest flamenco venues, a heart-wrenching voice commands attention as arms rise, fingers curl and feet strike wooden floors to the sound of gypsy chords.

Renowned for showcasing artists at the forefront of Spain's flamenco scene for six decades, the family-run Corral de la Moreria attracts a nightly mix of aficionados and foreigners.

Housed in a 19th century building just steps away from Spain's royal palace, the venue's candle-lit walls are peppered with pictures of visiting celebrities ranging from Paul Newman to Justin Bieber that were taken by the owners.

Other visitors have included politicians such as former U.S. presidents Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon, musicians from 1970s hard rock band Kiss, songstress Mariah Carey and sports stars such as Brazilian soccer player Pele. Some have even taken to the stage to dance.

"Flamenco may have been born in the south but Madrid is its capital," said Juan Manuel del Rey, director of Corral de Moreria and son of the founder who opened the 'tablao' in 1956.

"Tablao", Spanish for floorboard, emerged in the 1960s as a cabaret-style cafe for flamenco shows.

Rich and harrowing, flamenco is designed to stimulate all the senses, performed passionately by men and women typically involving a fiery singer, dancer, guitarist and "palmero" who claps the rhythms.

The founder's widow, Blanca del Rey, is an award-winning flamenco dancer who made her debut at Corral de Moreria at age 14. She still scours Spain's flamenco festivals for top talent, handpicking the weekly programme that includes a roster of celebrated artists complimented by Spain's rising stars.

Sitting at arm's distance from the stage, aficionado Eloina Martinez, 68, has been enjoying flamenco for years.

"This gives me life. If it weren't for flamenco, I wouldn't be the same," she says, swirling a glass of red wine.

(Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Gareth Jones)