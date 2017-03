The Euro sculpture is pictured in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MADRID Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he backed potential additional action by the European Central Bank to help small businesses obtain funding at reasonable rates.

The Spanish premier said the European Investment Bank could also do more to help businesses struggling to obtain credit.

Small companies in Southern Europe are having to pay much higher rates for financing than in other EU countries.

