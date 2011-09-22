MADRID Italy has leapfrogged Spain on the euro zone worry list but Madrid is still a long way from convincing investors it is on the mend as its regions fight high debt and its banks struggle with still-sliding property values.

Last month, Italy's country risk, as measured by yields on its 10-year sovereign bonds, jumped Spain's and the gap is now at its widest since April 2009.

Standard & Poor's debt rating of Italy is now three notches below Spain's following a downgrade this week on worries the euro zone's third largest economy is trapped in low growth and high debt and lacks the political cohesion to dig itself out.

But Spanish bond yields are still near their own euro-era highs with investors unconvinced the euro zone's fourth biggest economy will avoid needing a Greek-style bailout at some point.

On Tuesday, European Central Bank Governor Jean-Claude Trichet praised Spain's financial situation in an interview with local daily Expansion, but warned policymakers they could not take their eyes off the ball.

The ECB has bought Spanish and Italian bonds in recent weeks to stop them spiraling out of control.

"It's far too soon to say Spain is out of the woods. Until Spain can prove it can go through a period of sustained growth, and demonstrates that the banks aren't in as bad a position as people fear, it will have trouble separating itself from the other Southern European economies," said Ben May of Capital Economics.

HEADSTART

Spain has something of a headstart on Italy.

It has been under market attack since May 2010 after Greece asked for its first bailout and Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero's government was forced to recognize the crisis was at its door.

Austerity measures, which have helped save public coffers around 60 billion euros ($82 billion) since last year, structural reforms and a bank recapitalizing plan, have shown investors it is serious in turning its economy around.

And earlier this month, Spanish politicians agreed to set constitutional limits on public deficits and debt which will provide long-term certainty though they will not come into force until 2020.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund said Spain may meet its 2011 deficit target of 6 percent of gross domestic product after 9.2 percent of GDP last year and 11.1 percent a year before that.

Italy by comparison has found itself under siege since July, just as bitter political infighting and a number of scandals besetting Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi cast doubt on the government's ability to implement meaningful austerity measures.

Italy has had to pay a higher yield on its 10-year paper than Spain for over six weeks as investors become increasingly concerned Rome is stuck in a trap of high debt and anemic growth.

"Italy's bond spread is being driven by a liquidity rather than solvency risk. Italy has huge amount of public debt to refinance every year and, given the liquidity conditions in the secondary bond market, the refinancing risk of that debt increases proportionally," rate strategist at Lombard Street Stefano Di Domizio said.

Spain, while it has one of the highest levels of household and corporate debt levels in the euro zone, has a relatively low debt-to-GDP ratio of an expected 67.3 percent this year. Italy meanwhile faces public debt levels of 120 percent of output.

Nonetheless, Spain's economy is expected to remain stagnant into next year due to fragile consumer spending and slowing export growth, its 17 autonomous regions are making painful cuts to rein in deficits and its banking system is laden with bad debt from a construction bust.

It will take 17 billion euros to completely recapitalize, the Bank of Spain says, but critics say this figure is unrealistic and could soar higher.

"The problem in Spain has always been the banks, which at least creates some sort of solution. In Italy, it's less clear. There's no silver bullet," said Gilles Moec, economist at Deutsche Bank.

Spain's November general election which, according to polls, may hand the conservative opposition an absolute majority, has also helped to ease concerns of Italian-style parliamentary infighting over further austerity in Madrid.

The opposition People's Party leader Mariano Rajoy has pledged to implement even tougher austerity if his party wins, slashing public administration spending and making it cheaper to hire and fire.

EURO ZONE SOLUTION

But the fact remains that without ECB support, Spain could well be facing a climb in its borrowing costs to unsustainable levels.

Since the ECB began buying Spanish and Italian debt on the secondary market, Zapatero, further alienating an already angry electorate, has announced new austerity measures and deepened unpopular reforms.

In the last six week, the Socialists have passed new tax measures and reforms which will save around 6 billion euros over the next year, prompting teachers to take to the streets to protest and increasing the strain on the public health service.

However, the measures have barely made a mark in the premium investors demand to hold Spanish over German debt, which is once again rising.

In the end, only a euro-zone-wide solution to the crisis will convince bond markets not to attack individual weak links and push them toward default.

"The crisis is an absolute maze right now. The only real solution is a major institutional reform on a euro level. Until we see that, we have a euro that is neither credible nor sustainable," Professor of economics at Spain's IESE business school Javier Diaz Gimenez said. ($1 = 0.729 Euros)

(Reporting By Paul Day, editing by Mike Peacock)