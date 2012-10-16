NEW YORK The loss of access to global debt markets - including through prohibitively high interest rates - would leave Spain out of step with investment-grade ratings status, a Moody's analyst said on Tuesday, the same day the agency kept the debt-laden country's rating barely above junk.

"A full program along those lines where basically the official sector provides exclusively the funding for all your requirements, that in our view is not compatible with an investment grade, and that would apply in all the cases," said Kathrin Muehlbronner, a senior analyst with Moody's Investors Service.

If Spain were to lose market access, that would not be compatible with a Baa3 rating, she confirmed.

Spain's government dodged a bullet on Tuesday when Moody's kept the country at its lowest investment-grade rating, assuaging widespread fears that the euro zone country would be cut to junk status.

Yields on Spanish 10-year government debt yields spiked above 7 percent earlier this year, but have since come down on a European Central Bank bond-buying plan. Those yields edged up to 5.792 percent on Tuesday.

In addition, the euro zone needs closer fiscal integration to stay together, Muehlbronner said, adding: "How exactly that is done is up to policymakers."

